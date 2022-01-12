The OPP is searching for a Barrie man not seen in more than three weeks.

Andrew Robert Flood, 31, is described as 178 centimetres tall (five-feet 10-inches), 75 kilograms (164 pounds) and thinly-built, with brown eyes, short brown hair, fair skin, and tattoos on both hands and arms.

Flood was last seen in Penetanguishene on Dec. 21, and was reported missing on Jan. 10, according to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP. The police say Flood has contacts in the Barrie, St. Thomas, Orillia, and Sault Ste. Marie areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be made at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.