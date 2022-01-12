More than $1.2-million of provincial funding is coming to Parry Sound-Muskoka.

The money covers COVID-19 related renovations, retrofits, and rehabilitation for sports and recreation facilities, or those that extend the life of a building. It comes as part of the province’s Community Building Fund.

In our riding, the money goes to four recipients:

Township of Lake of Bays: $500,000 to upgrade Lake of Bays Community Centre Arena’s refrigeration system.

Township of Strong: $500,000 to replace the rink floor and dasher boards at Sundridge Strong Joly Arena.

Town of Parry Sound: $240,000 to replace heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units at Bobby Orr Community Centre.

Bracebridge Senior Citizens Centennial Club: $32,100 to install an air exchanger system.

“Local recreation facilities are important parts of our communities and these facilities have faced a number of challenges since the beginning of the pandemic,” says Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, in a statement. “These grants will provide municipalities and not-for-profit organizations with crucial funding so they can adapt to the pressures of the pandemic and continue to contribute to the wellbeing of our communities.”