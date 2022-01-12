Former Gravenhurst Fire Chief Larry Brassard has been named as the Interim Fire Chief for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department.

The town’s former top firefighter Rob Collins left his role on Jan. 10, but the town hasn’t yet said why.

“I look forward to meeting and working with fire department staff and volunteers to continue to offer the excellent services Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents have come to rely on within their communities,” Brassard says.

Brassard spent eight years with the Town of Gravenhurst in various roles, leading up to him becoming Fire Chief. He retired from that role on Jan. 15, 2021. Days after his retirement, he joined the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigation Services team.

“This will allow us the necessary time to seek a permanent Fire Chief to continue to lead the Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire departments for years to come,” Denise Corry, the town’s Chief Administrative Officer, says. “Mr. Brassard will be supported by an amazing team in our fire service and I anticipate the transition will be seamless.”