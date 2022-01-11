Former HLOB Fire Chief Rob Collins with the department's newest truck (Source: @HLOBfire on Twitter)

Rob Collins, Fire Chief of the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department, is no longer in the role.

A public announcement has not yet been made by the Town of Huntsville or its officials, and reasons for the departure are currently unclear.

Karin Terziano, Mayor of Huntsville, confirmed that as of Jan. 10, Collins had left the role.

Terziano also confirmed the town would soon start hiring for a permanent replacement, and that a “retired fire chief from the area” would fill the position in the interim, under a part-time contract.

Collins took over the department’s top spot in late 2020 from Steve Hernen, who currently serves as Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services.