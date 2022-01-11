With various facilities and events shuttered around Muskoka, the Township of Muskoka Lakes is encouraging people to get outdoors.

Winter Fun Muskoka Lakes has township staff maintain a network of hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing trails, and skating rinks throughout the municipality.

Phil Harding, Mayor of Muskoka Lakes, says anything you can do to safely get outside is encouraged.

“I think it’s more of a mental health issue, that we are cooped up inside, we’re on Zoom calls, we can’t eat out,” says Harding. “So we are encouraging people, even if it’s on their own property, to get out, go for a walk along the roadways. All over the Township of Muskoka Lakes, there’s trails for people to walk.”

While the initiative normally involves indoor skating rinks, Harding says they’ll be sticking to outdoor rinks this year. He adds that it’s important to keep COVID-19 safety measures in mind when outside, especially in busier areas such as Hardy Lake Provincial Park.

“We certainly need to be mindful of Omicron, and all that continues on with COVID. We still need to make sure we maintain social distancing,” says Harding. “The reality is that right now our arenas are closed, and we are going to be working outdoors.”

Decorative lights have also been added to the downtown core to keep paths bright through the night.

Walking paths are open at Hanna Park and Bala Sports Park, while cross-country skiing is available at Milford Manor Golf Course in Milford Bay. Snowshoeing trails can be found at Huckleberry Rock Lookout, Hazelwood Trail, Fish Hatchery Trail, and Hardy Lake Trails.

Go to the Township of Muskoka Lakes website for a full list.