Four local community projects are getting a funding boost through the Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group’s Learning and Engagement Accelerator Fund (LEAF).

$1 million is going to 21 community projects in Ontario to help upgrade, update and build facilities and programming where communities come together to learn, share, play and gather.

The projects are the result of an online nomination and submission process that was completed in December, the initiative’s final 2021 allocation.

In Gravenhurst, the funding will support Gravenhurst Against Poverty, and partner Raising the Roof, to buy the Ing Building on the main street of Gravenhurst and renovate it for a Young Adult Centre and Affordable Housing project.

The project, set for completion by June, includes a fully accessible Community Hub, Young Adults Centre, Community Kitchen, ten affordable housing units and two emergency short-term units.

The initiative will support the project to create a safe and welcoming place for local residents to access services, have a free meal, learn life skills, access the internet, volunteer, hang out and socialize.

According to the project’s section on the L.E.A.F. website the building “will be a landmark in the town and a model for other communities to follow,”.

Gravenhurst Against Poverty is currently operating from a church basement, but according to the project’s description, the organization needs a dedicated space that can offer wrap-around care, including housing.