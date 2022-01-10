The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 in Ontario continues to rise.

The province reported 438 patients are being treated in the ICU on Monday, an increase of 26 over the past 24-hours.

A total of 2,467 patients are being treated in hospitals for the virus across the province.

Sadly, 12 more deaths were reported.

9,706 new cases were reported on Monday but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.

