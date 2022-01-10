Huntsville Town Hall in December (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

Huntsville has approved its 2022 budget, supported by a tax rate increase of 2.14 per cent.

It is a further decrease from the 2.24 per cent moved forward by council in December, and was passed at a special council meeting Monday.

With the new rate, a home assessed at $300,000 would pay around an extra $31.00 in taxes rather than $33.00.

Reva Frame, Huntsville’s Deputy Treasurer, told council the reduction comes because insurance premiums are $32,000 less than what had been estimated.

The changes result in an overall budget of $17,816,932, up 4.89 per cent from $16,985,645 in 2021.

$12,195,862 will be used for operating costs, which includes expenses such as maintenance and service costs. $5,621,070 is earmarked for the capital fund, which is used to purchase new assets or replace old ones.

Notable projects include $2,168,971 set aside for the Main Street Streetscape and Kent Park Redevelopment, $312,000 for pickleball courts at McCulley-Robertson Park, $300,000 for the Civic Centre’s front steps, and $260,000 for tennis courts at Clarke Crescent Park.

You can view Huntsville’s 2022 budget here.