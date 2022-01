A $10,000 lottery ticket purchased in Huntsville last January expires in two weeks.

The winning LOTTARIO numbers, 6 – 12 – 36 – 39 – 43 – 44 with Bonus Number 23, were drawn on January 23rd, 2021. As tickets expire one year from the draw date, the ticket holder must claim their winnings before the 23rd of this month.

Whoever owns the ticket needs to fill in the back portion, sign it, and contact OLG at 1-800-387-0098.