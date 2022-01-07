A property owner has been fined $10,000 for failing to maintain smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

They were charged in October after the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department (HLOB) investigated complaints about the West Elliott Street property. According to the department, the property was used as a rooming house and lacked smoke and CO alarms.

Earlier this week, the owner plead guilty to failing to maintain smoke alarms in operating condition and failing to install CO alarms. The two offences carry fines of $7,500 and $2,500, respectively.

“Owners who fail to meet the requirements of the Ontario Fire Code in their rental properties, including the proper installation and maintenance of smoke and CO alarms, will be prosecuted,” said Rob Collins, HLOB Fire Chief.

The department encourages building owners and occupants to contact its Fire Prevention Division at 705-789-5201 with any fire safety concerns.