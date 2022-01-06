Central Region OPP made 1,742 RIDE program stops during the annual Festive RIDE campaign.

The campaign ran from Nov. 18th to Jan. 2nd and aimed to keep impaired drivers off the roads throughout the holidays.

In those stops, 142 drivers were charged with impaired-related offences. A further 51 drivers blew over 80 on breathalyzers and were issued warn range suspensions.

The OPP also took 794 calls about possible impaired drivers from the public. Officials are thanking residents for their help.