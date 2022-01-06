Close to 200 more people are in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19.

The province says a total of 2,279 patients are being treated, an increase of 198 over the last day.

31 more people are in intensive care, bringing the total to 319.

Another 20 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The province is reporting 13,339 new cases.

However, late last week the province announced that PCR tests would only be given to symptomatic people living or working in high-risk settings or part of a vulnerable population.

The general public has been told to avoid seeking a PCR test and if you are showing symptoms to assume you have the virus and to self-isolate.