Hospitals across Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing a challenge with capacity, staffing, and absenteeism.

That’s according to the region’s Medical Officer of Health who says ICU beds in Muskoka specifically are at full occupancy, which he says is a specific indicator of stress in our local hospital system.

In addition, Dr. Charles Gardner says local residents can no longer purely rely on two or even three doses of the vaccine for protection, but also keep exercising all of the other layered measures required to avoid transmission.