A picture from the 2016 Mayor's Levee that was held in the main lobby of the Bracebridge Sportsplex (Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.)

For the second year in a row, the Mayor’s Levee event has been canceled by the Town of Bracebridge.

Just like they did last year, the money – $730 – that was allocated for the event in the 2021 budget will be donated to the food bank.

When held, the event takes place during the first week of the New Year at the Bracebridge Sportsplex. It allows residents to informally chat with the Mayor and members of council about the previous year and what lies ahead. In past years, town staff have asked attendees to make a donation to the Manna Food Bank.

“I am disappointed that we have to cancel this years’ event, but my hope is that the community will support the Manna Food Bank with a donation,” says Mayor Graydon Smith. “In years past we have always encouraged levee attendees to bring a donation for them and that part should continue. I wish everyone a Happy New Year and all the best in 2022 as we look forward to better times.”

The food bank is situated at 345 Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. It’s open from 1 to 4 PM every Tuesday and Friday. Staff can be reached at 705-646-0114.