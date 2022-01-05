The Muskoka Watershed Council has launched a program to recognize residents who help the local watershed.

The Doug Cross Stewardship Recognition Program, named for a late member of the council, is distributed through local non-profits to members that take environmentally-conscious actions.

Rebecca Willison, Watershed Planning Technician with the organization, says it’s imperative to keep the local ecosystem healthy.

“In an area like Muskoka, the quality of our environment really is the foundation of our economy,” says Willison. “People come to Muskoka as visitors, or as seasonal property owners, or they move here permanently based on our environment. If we didn’t have the healthy water quality or our healthy forests, a lot of that wouldn’t be taking place.”

The award includes a certificate of recognition and a gift certificate, which Willison says is a small token to encourage people to be “good stewards” of the watershed.

“So much of our economy is based on having a healthy environment, so we wanted to raise the awareness that small actions do add up, even if people think they’re not doing much,” says Willison.

According to Willison, those small actions could include planting native species on your property, helping to monitor water quality or wildlife, or sustainably harvesting wood. She adds that it’s not limited to waterfront properties, as the watershed includes the land as well as bodies of water.