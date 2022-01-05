Close to 800 more people are in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19.

The province is reporting 791 patients were admitted over the past day bringing the total number of people being treated for the virus to 2,081.

This is the first time in eight months there have been over 2,000 patients in hospitals being treated for the virus.

288 of them are in intensive care.

13 more people died over the last 24-hours.

The province is reporting 11,582 new COVID-19 cases.

However, late last week the province announced that PCR tests would only be given to symptomatic people living or working in high-risk settings or part of a vulnerable population.

The general public has been told to avoid seeking a PCR test and if you are showing symptoms to assume you have the virus and to self-isolate.