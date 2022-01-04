There are now two people in Muskoka in hospital dealing with COVID-19, which is an increase of one since the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s last update on Dec. 30th.

Between Friday, Dec. 31st and Monday, Jan. 3rd, 179 new COVID-19 cases were added in Muskoka by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

There are 62 new cases in Gravenhurst, 54 in Huntsville, 46 in Bracebridge, 11 in Muskoka Lakes, five on Georgian Bay, and one in Lake of Bays.

There are now 430 active cases of the virus in Muskoka.

The outbreak at Muskoka Shores in Gravenhurst accounts for 20 of the new cases in Gravenhurst, according to the health unit. It’s one of 42 outbreaks in SMDHU’s medical region. That’s an increase of eight since its last update. There are four other outbreaks in Muskoka, including at The Pines Long-Term Care Home and in a service department at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, both in Bracebridge.