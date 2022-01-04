As the Ontario government moves back to step two of the Roadmap to Reopen, some municipalities are making changes to fall in line with the new protocols.



The Gravenhurst Centennial Centre – including the Graeme Murray Arena and YMCA – are being shuttered. However, recreational programming will be remain accessible virtually “where possible,” according to town officials.

The town’s opera house will remain closed and the fire station will stay open, but only by appointment.

The Gravenhurst Public Library will return to curbside pick-up during its regular hours of operation: 10 AM to 5 PM on Monday and Friday, until 8 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, and until 4 PM on Saturday.

The Bracebridge Sportsplex and Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be closed to the public until further notice starting Tuesday. Anyone who had a program canceled because of this will get a credit in their account or can call 705-645-3037 for a full refund.

The previously scheduled blood donor clinic at the sportsplex will happen, but no walk-in donors will be allowed. It’s on the calendar for Jan. 31st.

The town’s municipal office and fire station number one are closed to walk-ins.

Starting Wednesday, the Canada Summit Centre and Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville are closed to the public until further notice.

All essential services, such as roads, fire, and transit are continuing to operate. Huntsville Town Hall remains open for in-person service, but officials encourage people to book appointments in advance or use contact-free options where possible.



The ice rinks at Lions Lookout and Port Sydney Beach are still open, with social distancing and gathering limits in place. The Huntsville Public Library is open at reduced capacity.

With files from Martin Halek