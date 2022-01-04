There are 58 more people in Ontario hospitals battling COVID-19.

The Ontario government reports there are 1,290 people in general hospital wards with the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 266 people are in intensive care.

Ten more people have died from virus-related issues.

The province is reporting 11,352 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. However, late last week the province announced that PCR tests would only be given to symptomatic people living or working in high-risk settings or part of a vulnerable population. The general public has been told to avoid seeking a PCR test and if you are showing symptoms to assume you have the virus and to self-isolate.