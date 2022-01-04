With students not heading back to in-class learning until Jan. 17, the District of Muskoka has announced they will work to re-establish emergency childcare.

Students are set to return to virtual learning on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

District officials say they will work with child care operators in the region, school boards, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and provincial officials to make it work.

No details are available about what the program may look like yet, but officials say worker eligibility criteria and when the program will start will be released at a later date. The officials note that the eligibility criteria will be coming from the provincial government, not the district.

The district has set up a tab on its website to provide updates on the program.