A 27-year-old Bracebridge man is in stable condition after allegedly getting stabbed early Saturday morning.

A 22-year-old man from Bracebridge is in custody, according to Constable Samantha Bigley.

The alleged victim was left with “serious injuries” after the stabbing. The OPP along with Muskoka EMS responded to the call of a reported stabbing at an address on Manitoba Street just before 5 AM.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more information will be released as they become available. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.