Ontario’s reporting over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases on the last day of 2021.

The province added 16,713 new cases on Friday with test positivity at 29.8 per cent.

15 new deaths were recorded over the last day while 202 people are in intensive care.

On Thursday, the province announced that as of Friday publicly funded PCR tests would only be given to symptomatic people who live or work in high-risk settings as well as the most vulnerable.

Other people with mild symptoms are being told not to look for a PCR test.

If you don’t have access to a rapid antigen test but have symptoms the government says to assume you have COVID-19 and isolate.