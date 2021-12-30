The active COVID-19 case count is now at 223 in Muskoka after 60 new cases were added Thursday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

Of the new cases, 32 are located in Huntsville, 11 in each of Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, and three in both Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes.

One person remains in hospital.

Since the pandemic began, 1,073 cases of the virus have been reported, with 842 now marked as resolved by the health unit. Eight people have died.

While SMDHU is reporting 30 outbreaks in its medical region, none of them are located in Muskoka.