It’s a longer than expected holiday break for students in Ontario.

With COVID-19 cases surging in the province, classes will start up again on Wednesday instead of Monday.

Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says the extra two days will give schools time to prepare for students to come back.

The province will deploy 3,000 more HEPA air filter units to school boards and N95 masks will also be provided for staff.

Other short-term measures, including virtual-only school-wide assemblies and more cohorting at lunch and recess for elementary students, will also be put in place.