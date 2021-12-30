Compliance officials with the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission could spoil any New Year’s Eve party in a bar or restaurant Friday night.

The commission says the officers will be out to ensure that alcohol sales end at 10:00 p.m. and the eateries and watering holes close by 11:00 p.m.

Those measures, along with 50% capacity, are part of the latest anti-Omicron measures adopted by the province.

The commission says violation could lead to suspension or loss of a liquor license.

***With files from Bob McIntyre