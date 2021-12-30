No welcoming in 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ontario bars and restaurants
(Michal Jarmoluk, Pixabay)
Compliance officials with the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission could spoil any New Year’s Eve party in a bar or restaurant Friday night.
The commission says the officers will be out to ensure that alcohol sales end at 10:00 p.m. and the eateries and watering holes close by 11:00 p.m.
Those measures, along with 50% capacity, are part of the latest anti-Omicron measures adopted by the province.
The commission says violation could lead to suspension or loss of a liquor license.
***With files from Bob McIntyre