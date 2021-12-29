A 40-year-old from Brockton, Ontario has been charged with causing a disturbance after an incident at a motel on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

The man has also been charged with mischief.

Constable Gosia Puzio says officers were called around 9 PM on Tuesday and attempted to arrest the man who had been accused of causing a disturbance, but he resisted. While trying to get the situation under control, Puzio says “two large dogs” attacked the responding officers. A conducted energy weapon (CEW) was used to stop one of the dogs. Puzio says the second dog didn’t stop despite “multiple CEW attempts” and had to be put down by one of the officers “due to concerns for officer safety.”

She confirms the dogs were owned by the accused.

He is due in court in March.