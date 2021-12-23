A local theatre company raised $1,000 for Gravenhurst Against Poverty with its local twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

From Dec. 16th to 18th, Littlewoodsmith performed the play on the streets of Gravenhurst, rather than on a stage. Admission was pay-what-you-can, with 20 per cent going to the charity.

“I just recognize the incredible work they do, not only at this time of the year, but every day of the year,” says Autumn Smith, Littlewoodsmith’s Artistic and Executive Director. “They give so much, and they work tirelessly with so much love and abundance, kindness, and empathy.”

The area’s history featured prominently in the rendition, working in local ghost stories, the fire of 1887, and Muskoka’s first MP Alexander Peter Cockburn. Stops included Heritage Square, the Gravenhurst Opera House, and Trinity United Church.

“It was about engaging the community in something that everyone knew, but represented them because it was a new version of the story based on the history of Gravenhurst,” says Smith. “It was sharing our story as a community. I think that’s really important. I think people really were endeared to that.”

Based on the turnout this year, Smith says they’re “110 per cent” ready to bring it back in 2022. While it was an entirely outdoor production, she hopes by next Christmas the pandemic will have eased, and they’ll be able to involve the inside of some Gravenhurst landmarks.

She also teases the possibility of giving a local twist to other classic plays, in other Muskoka municipalities.

“Gravenhurst is my home, so I started there. But I would totally like to take it to Bracebridge, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Bala,” says Smith. “Littlewoodsmith is dedicated to exploring local narratives, through theatrical experiences, so I want to bring our stories out to a wider audience.”