The president of the Gravenhurst Snowcrest Riders says Muskoka’s snow trails are off to a slow start.

Nunzio Iacobellis says a lack of cold weather and snow means trails are currently a few weeks behind the usual start of the season.

According to Iacobellis, club members have been hard at work clearing debris from last week’s windstorms.

“There’s always work to do in the unexpected,” says Iacobellis. “The guys within our club in Gravenhurst, we’ll be out over the Christmas holidays checking trails again and dealing with anything that’s come up, deadfall. Just so that when we’re able to start sending the groomers out, that there’s no surprises there.”

Iacobellis says the first trails will likely be ready in mid-January, weather permitting. In the meantime, he asks riders to not hit the trails until it’s safe.

“The one thing I will ask to any of our ridership is to be patient, and please, please do not ride the trails until they become available on the interactive trail guide,” says Iacobellis.

Trail conditions are updated at the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs website.