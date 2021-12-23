Bracebridge is reminding local children to play it safe this winter.

A release from the town asks parents and guardians to talk to their kids about keeping clear of roadside snowbanks.

Children should not climb, play in, or build on roadside or cul-de-sac snow banks. Officials advise that kids could fall into the street, or be hurt by snow plows as they push through with limited visibility, adding that people should never approach snow plows or snow blowers, even if they are stopped.

They say to choose play areas away from roads, fences, water, and the end of driveways. They also advise active supervision for young children, checking in often on older children, and kids using a buddy system.