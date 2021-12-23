Natalie Bubela, President and CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), has retired after close to 11 years of service.

Bubela penned her final letter in the role earlier this week, thanking hospital staff and leadership, as well as the area’s two hospital foundations.

“It has been my distinct privilege to work with so many intelligent, capable, caring and compassionate people who give their all every day to provide outstanding care for their communities. From the front line to the back office, physician colleagues to community partners, health care in a community takes a team – many players working together from many departments and many agencies,” reads the letter.

Bubela also looked back on developments at the Huntsville and South Muskoka Hospitals, which included expanding clinical services and “improved financial health.”

Speaking to Vista Radio after announcing her retirement in September, Bubela said she plans to continue surveying organizations for Accreditation Canada as she has done for the past 20 years.

She added that she’s looking forward to some much-needed downtime.

Vickie Kaminski takes over as interim President and CEO until a permanent replacement is found.