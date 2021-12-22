More support is on the way for businesses in Ontario as they continue to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ford government has announced the creation of the Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program.

Eligible businesses will be able to receive rebate payments equivalent to 50 per cent of the property tax and energy costs they incur while the current capacity limits are in place.

Online applications for the program are expected to open by the middle of next month with payments retroactive to December 19th of this year.

The province is also providing a six-month interest- and penalty-free period for eligible Ontario businesses to make payments for most provincially administered taxes.

The six-month period starts on January 1st, 2022, and ends on July 1st, 2022.

***With files from Casey Kenny