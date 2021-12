Ontario is reporting over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 4,383 new cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day total since late April.

Ten more deaths were also recorded over the last day.

Test positivity is at 10.7 per cent while the seven-day average has reached 3,520.

168 people are in intensive care with the virus across the province.

***With files from Casey Kenny