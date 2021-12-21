A Midland teenager is facing several charges after threatening a retail employee with a weapon.

Officers were called to a Midland Avenue business just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, after the teen uttered threats. Police say the teen customer became upset with an employee after being reminded to wear a mask inside the building and he uttered threats to the employee. Upon leaving the business the teen displayed what appeared to be a firearm in the direction of the employee.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP arrested the teen later in the morning, seizing the weapon, and charging him with uttering threats, assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The teenager appeared at a bail hearing on Tuesday.