Highway 11 Northbound is closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle collision.

Northbound lanes on Hwy. 11 at High Falls Rd. will remain closed for three to four hours for the investigation after an OPP cruiser was hit by another vehicle, according to Sergeant Steve Mihills of Bracebridge OPP.

Mihills says four people, including an officer, are in the hospital with minor injuries, after the cruiser, which was on the shoulder, was struck while attending to a disabled car.

The highway was temporarily closed in both directions as police arrived on scene. The southbound lanes have since reopened.

In the meantime, northbound traffic is being diverted onto Hwy. 117.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.