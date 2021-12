Ontario is reporting over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases with test positivity nearing 10 per cent.

The province added 3,453 cases on Tuesday with the positivity rate at 9.9 per cent.

Ten more deaths were also recorded.

The seven-day rolling average has reached 3,153, the highest it’s been since early-May.

Across the province, 165 people are in intensive care.