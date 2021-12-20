The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) has launched a scholarship honouring a longtime healthcare administrator.

The Natalie Bubela Nursing Scholarship is named after the President and CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), who retires Dec. 23rd after almost 11 years in the role.

The $5,000 annual scholarship will be awarded to Huntsville Hospital employees who are pursuing further education in nursing over the next five years.

“Our board and staff decided that it would be a great way to not only mark Natalie’s retirement, but also support nursing in a way that she would be happy about,” says Katherine Craine, Executive Director of the HHF.

According to Craine, the fund honours Bubela’s career as registered nurse and specialist in oncology before taking leadership of MAHC.

“Natalie has a great relationship with frontline staff, and people will miss her,” says Craine. “She’s a nurse and caregiver at heart, and this is the perfect tribute to her as she retires.”

Craine says the scholarship could go to multiple recipients each year based on need, and that more information will be released in January.