The local health unit reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries throughout the District of Muskoka on Friday.

In addition, the health unit declared the outbreak at Monsignor Michael O’Leary School over as of December 16th.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 92 active cases of the virus in our district. 28 are in Georgian Bay, 26 are in Huntsville, 21 in Bracebridge, nine in Gravenhurst, seven in Muskoka Lakes, and one in Lake of Bays.

One outbreak remains active in Muskoka, located at a respite congregate setting and still standing at five linked cases.