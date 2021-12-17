Ontario is taking a step back with more public health restrictions.

Restaurants, bars, retail stores including grocery stores and pharmacies, and gyms, among others, will only be allowed to have half the number of people their capacity allows.

You won’t be able to get an alcoholic drink past 10’clock at night and restaurants and bars must close by 11 but take-out and delivery will still be allowed past then.

If you’re looking to get any food or drink at a sporting event or other organized activity that won’t be allowed either.

On top of that, if you’re hoping to have a large gathering for your Christmas dinner the government is restricting indoor social gatherings to just ten people.

That’s down from the 25 allowed previously.

All of the new restrictions will come into effect on Sunday morning.

These restrictions are being put in place by the province in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

***With files from Wendy Gray and Casey Kenny