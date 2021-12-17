Huntsville Transit to resume fare collection Jan. 1st
Huntsville Town Hall in December (Photo taken by Martin Halek)
Fare collection will resume for Huntsville Transit Services in the New Year. They’ve been on hold since March of 2020.
The town says fares will remain the same– $1.00 for students, and $2.25 for adults. Monthly passes and ones valid for 10 rides are also available. COVID-19 safety measures, including face masks and physical distancing, will continue to be in place.
Custom pickups between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays can also be arranged by calling 705-788-8118 with 24-hours’ notice.
Route maps and schedules can be found at the town’s website.