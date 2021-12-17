Fare collection will resume for Huntsville Transit Services in the New Year. They’ve been on hold since March of 2020.

The town says fares will remain the same– $1.00 for students, and $2.25 for adults. Monthly passes and ones valid for 10 rides are also available. COVID-19 safety measures, including face masks and physical distancing, will continue to be in place.

Custom pickups between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays can also be arranged by calling 705-788-8118 with 24-hours’ notice.

Route maps and schedules can be found at the town’s website.