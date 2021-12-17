UPDATED Dec. 17th, 4:46 p.m.: About 6,500 customers are still without power.

Around 11,000 homes in Muskoka are still without power after the second windstorm of the week.

The number is down from more than 18,000 around midnight.

Hydro One’s Alicia Sayers says the company’s been working around the clock to get people back up.

“This is on the heels of another storm, so crews are out there right again,” says Sayers. “We understand that [many] customers in these areas might be experiencing another outage, so we just want to thank everyone for their patience.”

Sayers says most customers in the area should have power back by Friday evening. She adds the damage is significant, but not as bad as Saturday’s storm.

“Know that our crews are out there doing everything they can to get power restored as quickly and as safely as possible,” says Sayers.

In the meantime, Sayers recommends keeping an eye on Hydro’s outage map for real-time information.