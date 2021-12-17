Two people have been arrested and a number of drugs and weapons have been taken off the street after an OPP investigation in Bracebridge.

A 20-year-old from Innisfil has been charged with:

Transport firearm in a careless manner

Possession of prohibited device for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Two counts of possession of prohibited device and weapon

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of prohibited firearm/ammunition

Two counts of fail to comply with undertaking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Four counts of possession of schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking

A 41-year-old from Bracebridge is facing one charge:

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking

The investigation was done in November by the Bracebridge OPP along with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit. The Central Region’s Street Crime Unit was later brought in to help execute three search warrants.

They seized a loaded 9mm pistol, a prohibited knife 104 grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, and over $6,000 in cash.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $60,000, according to Constable Samantha Bigley.

The two have court dates scheduled in Bracebridge next year.