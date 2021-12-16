For the second time in a week, Muskoka is dealing with widespread windstorm-related power outages.

As of Thursday morning, around 70 customers in the area were still without power after the Dec. 11 storm. The number had shot up to more than 3,000 by early afternoon (Dec. 16), mostly localized around Huntsville.

Hydro One’s Tiziana Baccega-Rosa says the company has been preparing for a second windstorm, and already has crews and contractors mobilizing to deal with outages as they appear.

“Crews will work as long as it’s safe. We’ve got a dedicated team of employees out there, we have contractors and other utilities working alongside us for these days to get our customers back on,” says Baccega-Rosa. “You’re going to see that same dedication again. Even though we’re going back-to-back storms here, they’re relentless and they will not stop until all of our customers are back on.”

Baccega-Rosa says Hydro does not expect as much damage as last time, but notes it’s a developing situation and the extent of the outages is not yet known.

She adds that residents should check Hydro One’s outage map for up-to-date information, including restoration times.

Story will be updated as information becomes available.