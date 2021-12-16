Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is reducing visitation based on the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the region and the increasing concerns of the Omicron variant.

As of Friday, Dec. 17, admitted patients at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge or the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital may identify one designated care partner who will remain the same throughout their hospital stay as an essential visitor. That person will only be allowed to visit between 10 AM and 4 PM. “The patient may also designate an alternate care partner who may visit when the designated care partner is unable to visit,” MAHC officials say.

Only one visit a day will be allowed and the inpatient will have to test negative for COVID-19.

The designated visitor will have to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19, identification, and pass a screening test at the hospital’s entrance. Staff will also take the required information for contract tracing. A mask will have to be worn along with a visitation sticker for the entire visit. That means designated visitors won’t be allowed to take their masks off to eat or drink while in one of the hospitals. The guidelines also state that proper hand hygiene and physical distancing requirements must be followed.

Reentry won’t be permitted, so anyone visiting will have to stay inside the entire time.

“Other visiting provisions are in place for critically ill, palliative and dying patients,” officials say. “Visiting is not permitted in the emergency department unless in exceptional circumstances where a support person is necessary for a minor, persons with disabilities or cognitive challenges, or those requiring special assistance, such as language translation.”

No one is allowed to accompany outpatients except for special circumstances where a support person is needed.

“Scaling back visitation is a difficult decision this close to the holidays,” says Natalie Bubela, President and CEO. “The hospital must do everything it can to protect patients entrusted to our care and the health care workers looking after them.”