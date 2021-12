Ontario is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 2,421 cases on Thursday.

It’s the highest daily case count in seven months and more than double than what was reported last week.

Test positivity has reached 7 per cent and there were nine more deaths recorded over the past day.

The seven-day rolling average is now at 1,676.

165 people are in intensive care with the virus across the province.