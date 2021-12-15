Our Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner, has prepared a new Letter of Instruction and Section 22 order for all residents, employers, businesses, and organizations in Simcoe Muskoka.

He says that he’s planning on reducing capacity limits for certain business types, including restaurants/bars, event spaces, and indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities if the province doesn’t do so. Private social gatherings would also be limited as would capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services.

“I am hopeful that we will get an announcement in short order from the provincial government that they will be doing this,” Gardner says. “But I am prepared to proceed with it in this week if we have to.”

He says the instructions and orders would come into effect on Monday, December 20.

“If we are to manage Omicron with any success, it will be critical that along with these additional restrictions that reduce physical interaction as much as possible in all settings, that everyone continues to comply with the existing public health measures,” says Gardner.

Gardner adds the easing of provincial restrictions in October, allowing larger social gatherings and colder temperatures bringing people indoors has led to more close contact interactions, which have contributed to the higher case counts and more hospitalizations locally.

“I am particularly concerned about the high rates of COVID-19 transmission locally at the same time we are seeing the surge in cases across Ontario with the Omicron variant for which a third dose of vaccination is required for protection,” says Gardner. “There are already great demands on our healthcare services in our community and decisive action is needed now to prevent our situation from becoming dire.”

Officials say with cases of Omicron doubling every three days throughout the province and set to outpace the Delta variant, the effects of the virus are being felt throughout the healthcare system.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gardner says out of 26 cases highly suspected to be the Omicron variant in the health unit’s region, four are in the District of Muskoka. “To be clear these [four cases in Muskoka] are awaiting confirmation but very likely to actually be Omicron cases,” he adds.

Carmine Stumpo, President and CEO, Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital on behalf of the six hospitals in Simcoe Muskoka, says they are concerned access to necessary hospital services may be at risk.

“Hospitals currently are still recovering from previous delays in accessing care, continue to support COVID-related supports like testing centers and vaccination clinics, and coping with staff shortages on a regular basis. Front-line and support staff in hospitals across the region have been stretched well beyond their usual capacity for an extended period of time. Any further increase in hospitalization associated with a COVID-19 surge will create significant capacity issues region-wide.”

The health unit says it is increasing the number of appointments at its community clinics and is collaborating closely with its various health care and pharmacy partners to greatly increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in many locations for eligible individuals.

The health unit is also placing all non-COVID-19-related programs and services on hold so that staff can be redeployed to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts while maintaining basic COVID-19 case and contact management, outbreak management, enforcement, phone line, surveillance, and communications response.

Booster vaccines are available at community clinics by appointment and can be booked through the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville, Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic, some health care providers and family health teams, select pharmacies, the GO-VAXX Bus, and some Indigenous-led clinics.