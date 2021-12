A Huntsville resident is $100,000 richer thanks to a holiday scratch card.

77-year-old Ursula Lavalley won the top prize of INSTANT HOLIDAY MAGIC.

Lavelley says although she is a regular player, this is the first time she’s won big, and she plans to invest the winnings.

“I felt shaky and very happy,” Lavelley says.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Independent Grocer in Huntsville.