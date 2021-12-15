As Bracebridge’s General Committee contemplates changes to the town’s noise by-law, Councillor Barb McMurray was steadfast in her opinion that they need to take meaningful action.

“A lot of people don’t want to complain to by-law because they’re afraid if their name gets out, then they could be in a bit of a difficult situation with the people causing problems in the first place,” she said during Tuesday’s meeting.

McMurray said she found ATV tracks covering the Oakley Village Square that morning, adding it seems like they also drove through the pickleball court.

“There needs to be something done,” she said.

The by-law, as it’s currently written, prohibits “certain types of noise” like loud music and “continuous operation of a stationary and/or moving motor vehicle on private property.”

“If the sound being generated by an activity, person, equipment, device, etc. does not disturb a resident, it is not deemed to be a contravention under the by-law,” a report from Michael Mayer, Chief By-Law Enforcement Officer reads. “It is only when noise is loud enough so as to be clearly audible and disturbing to a person on another property during prohibited hours that the noise is deemed to be a violation under the by-law.”

The debate started in July when residents Deborah and Dennis Anderson along with Ray Zylstra sent a letter to council proposing amendments to the town’s existing noise by-law. The main issue outlined in the letter was squealing tires and muffler noise on Matthiasville Road.

The by-law isn’t clear on if officers can enforce those kinds of complaints.

Mayer says the issue is by-law officers don’t have the power to enforce what’s outlined in the letter. “As a result, the responsibility for enforcing these types of complaints has remained with the police services,” he wrote in his report.

Committee unanimously approved having staff review the town’s existing noise by-law to ensure it’s “effective” at protecting the area’s natural environment, reducing noise pollution, and allowing for residents and visitors to enjoy the community.