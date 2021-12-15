The Gravenhurst Public Library board has decided to get rid of late fees.

What about people that currently have an overdue fee to pay? Those are gone too. Library officials say everyone’s accounts have been cleared.

“We have been talking about going fine free for some time now and are so excited to offer this to our patrons and the community of Gravenhurst,” says Julia Reinhart, CEO and Chief Librarian. “We understand that sometimes life gets in the way and we don’t want overdue fines to keep people from using all the great library resources and services that are available to everyone. The GPL Board felt there was no better way to celebrate the season of giving than with a clean slate and no fines going forward.”

While fees have been waived, you still need to return overdue books. “If items are not returned after a period of time or are lost or damaged, replacement charges will still apply,” officials say.