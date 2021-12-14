UPDATED Dec. 14th, 4:25 p.m.:

Two days after Saturday’s wind storm, around 1,000 Hydro One customers around Bracebridge and Huntsville are still without power.

The company’s Alicia Sayers says crews are still working around the clock to make sure everyone has their lights on.

“Our crews are out in full force again today making the necessary repairs,” says Sayers. “Folks can visit our outage map for the latest updates. It’ll give them the crews’ status on what’s going on, whether that’s the cause, or their status working in the area, or if it means they still need to wait for a crew to arrive on scene.”

Across the province, Sayers says more than 517,000 of the more than 540,000 affected customers had their power restored by Tuesday morning.

“Our crews are making steady progress, but we do know it’s difficult to be without power, and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” says Sayers.

Most customers in Muskoka will have power back up by Wednesday afternoon, according to Sayers.