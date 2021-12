Ontario is reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row.

The province added 1,429 new cases on Tuesday.

Test positivity is at a seven-month high at 6.6 per cent.

Five more deaths were also recorded over the last day.

The seven-day average is at 1,400, the highest it’s been since late May.

Across the province, 162 people are in intensive care with the virus.